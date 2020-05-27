App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt amends Companies Act, donations to PM CARES to be counted as CSR activity

PM CARES was set up as a public charitable trust on March 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The central government has amended regulations to allow the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to receive corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding from companies.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on May 26 notified an amendment to the Companies Act, 2013, whereby it added contributions to the PM CARES Fund under the list of activities that may be included by companies in their CSR policies.

This means donations by corporates to the PM CARES Fund will now be eligible to be counted under their CSR activities. The notification says the amendment to have come into effect retrospectively from March 28 onward.

Close

PM CARES was set up as a public charitable trust on March 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  The idea was to have a "dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected".

related news

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic 

Donations to the fund also qualify for benefits and exemptions under Section 80G of the Income Tax (I-T) Act as well as the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA).

The first and only announcement to date, pertaining to expenditure from the PM CARES Fund, was made by the Prime Minister's Office on May 13. Rs 3,100 crore from the fund had been allocated for the country's fight against COVID-19, of which approximately Rs 2,000 crore was earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1,000 crore for the care of migrant labourers and Rs 100 crore was to be directed to support vaccine development.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 03:27 pm

tags #Companies Act 2013 #coronavirus #corporate social responsibility #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Aarogya Setu Bug Bounty Programme: Cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh for identifying vulnerabilities in app

Aarogya Setu Bug Bounty Programme: Cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh for identifying vulnerabilities in app

Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 80% of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases reported in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 80% of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases reported in May

Maharashtra govt keeps circle rates unchanged for FY21

Maharashtra govt keeps circle rates unchanged for FY21

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.