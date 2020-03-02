App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 10:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt allows airlines to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services

"The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode," the notification stated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The central government on Monday permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to passengers, according to an official notification.

"The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode," the notification stated.

While taking the delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Everett on last Friday, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had told reporters that it would be the first plane in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 10:49 am

tags #airlines #Current Affairs #India #Wi-Fi

