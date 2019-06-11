App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Governors Vajubhai Vala, Brigadier B D Mishra meets PM Modi

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on June 11 called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the meeting.

The ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka has been under strain for the past few moths.

A cabinet expansion is on the cards as rebel legislators are using defection as a bargaining chip to procure ministerial berths.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retd) also called on the PM, the PMO said.

First Published on Jun 11, 2019 01:01 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi

