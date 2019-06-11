Governors Vajubhai Vala, Brigadier B D Mishra meets PM Modi

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the meeting.
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on June 11 called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka has been under strain for the past few moths.
A cabinet expansion is on the cards as rebel legislators are using defection as a bargaining chip to procure ministerial berths.
