Governors Vajubhai Vala, Brigadier B D Mishra meets PM Modi

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on June 11 called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the meeting.

The ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka has been under strain for the past few moths.

A cabinet expansion is on the cards as rebel legislators are using defection as a bargaining chip to procure ministerial berths.



The Governor of Karnataka, Shri Vajubhai Vala met PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/IbFrCbMknI

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 11, 2019

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retd) also called on the PM, the PMO said.