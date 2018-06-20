App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 08:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Governor's rule imposed in Jammu and Kashmir

The BJP yesterday announced withdrawal of support to the PDP, saying it has become impossible to continue in the government in view of the growing radicalism and terrorism in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jammu and Kashmir was brought under governor's rule today, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled out of its alliance with the PDP, the Home Ministry said.

In a surprise move, the BJP yesterday announced withdrawal of support to the PDP, saying it has become impossible to continue in the government in view of the growing radicalism and terrorism in the state.

Following the resignation of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Governor N N Vohra had recommended imposition of Central rule in his report to President Ram Nath Kovind, a copy of which was also forwarded to the Home Ministry.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 08:25 am

