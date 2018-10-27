App
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2018 07:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Governors' panel submits report on doubling farm income

The committee has made 21 major recommendations for doubling the income of farmers

A committee of governors set up by President Ram Nath Kovind submitted a report on October 26 on approach to agriculture in which it recommended developing climate-resilient and input-efficient crop varieties.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, who headed the panel, said that considering various challenges including climate change, degradation of natural resources, saline and water-logged soils, decreasing the size of land holdings and lack of adequate storage and processing facilities, the committee has made 21 major recommendations for doubling the income of farmers.

According to a Uttar Pradesh government statement, Naik, after submitting the report to the President, said the committee has recommended the development of climate-resilient and input-efficient varieties, incentive grant to set up special agricultural zones and regional hubs for region-specific crops.

The cropping plans should be prepared in light of suitability of crops, feasibility and availability of natural resources, he explained.

On the request of some of the states, the committee has also suggested reviewing the premium rate under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The pattern of assistance under centrally sponsored schemes such as the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojna (PMKSY), Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) of 60:40 may be reverted to the old pattern of 90:10 assistance to make agriculture sector more lucrative in the states having tiny and fragmented holdings it has suggested.

The rural employment guarantee scheme MNREGA must be linked with productive agricultural activities as it is adversely affecting the availability of labour for agricultural activities especially during the harvesting seasons, he said.

In an informal meeting of Governors held in June, a Group of Governors was constituted for formulation of recommendations on 'Approach to Agriculture : A Holistic Overview'.
First Published on Oct 27, 2018 07:54 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

