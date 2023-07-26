Government's timely actions bring down edible oil prices

Representative Image

In a recent announcement on July 26, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution revealed that consumers in the country can look forward to a reduction in the prices of edible oils.

And, due to the swift actions taken by the government, wholesale and retail prices of vanaspati, soybean oil, sunflower oil, and RBD palmolein have witnessed a decline over the past week.

To tackle the escalating prices of edible oils in the domestic market, the Government of India has implemented key measures, like bringing down the basic duty on Crude Palm Oil, Crude Soyabean Oil, and Crude Sunflower Oil to zero. The Agri-cess on Oils has been reduced from 20 percent to 5 percent. These actions, initially introduced in December 2022, have been extended until March 2024.

The basic duty on Refined Soybean Oil and Refined Sunflower Oil was reduced from 32.5 percent to 17.5 percent, while the duty on Refined Palm Oils was lowered from 17.5 percent to 12.5 percent in December 2021, both of which will also remain in effect until March 2024. Additionally, in a bid to maintain a stable supply, the Government has extended the period of free import for Refined Palm Oils until further notice.

As of July 20, 2023, major edible oil prices have significantly decreased globally due to government efforts. Refined Sunflower Oil, Refined Soybean Oil, and RBD Palmolein retail prices have also dropped by 29.04 percent, 18.98 percent, and 25.43 percent, respectively in the past year.

Effective June 15, 2023, the Government has taken a significant step by lowering the import duty on Refined Sunflower Oil and Refined Soybean Oil from 17.5 percent to 12.5 percent. This announcement was made by Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, during her written reply in the Lok Sabha on July 26.

