Government's plan to bring African Cheetah in India raises questions

The Supreme Court of India has allowed the government to introduce the African cheetah to suitable habitat in India on an experimental basis to see whether it can adapt to Indian conditions.

The decision was given on January 28 after the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had sought the court's permission to relocate the African cheetah from Namibia, stating that the rare Indian cheetah was almost extinct in the country.

While giving permission, the apex court said that the decision for the relocation of the African cheetah would be taken after a proper survey and the action of the introduction of the animal would be left to NTCA's discretion. The NCTA will be guided by the committee of experts who will carry out a survey for the "carefully chosen location on the viability of doing it on a larger scale," said the court.

However, the move has prompted concerns from wildlife conservationists, who question its merit for a host of reasons, according to a report by The Straits Times. These are the lack of a policy to protect India's grasslands and the amount of expenditure involved in bringing and stabilising a foreign species when conservation programmes for many endangered species in India continue to be underfunded.

India lost 31 percent of its grassland area, or around 5.65 million hectares, in a decade from 2005 to 2015, said the report citing government data released in 2019.

The reason behind this includes diversion for uses ranging from agricultural to industrial, as well as overgrazing and deforestation. As a result, it has endangered the fate of many charismatic fauna in these habitats like the Indian wolf, caracal and Great Indian Bustard, the report said.

Meanwhile, some believe that the introduction of the cheetah could help galvanise resources and attention required to protect grasslands, which are so far ignored as "wasteland", and the species that inhabit these areas, said the report attributing to the argument given in a 2010 report co-produced by the Wildlife Institute of India and the Wildlife Trust of India.

However, the mere presence of the cheetah in India is unlikely to achieve "the miracle of saving our grasslands", Prerna Singh Bindra, a former member of the National Wildlife Board, told the publication.

