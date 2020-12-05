Government's Meeting With Farmers Inconclusive, Next Round Of Talks To Be Held On December 9

Farmers from Haryana and Punjab have gathered on the Delhi’s border to protest against the recently passed farm laws (Image: Twitter @ANI)

After the farmers' representatives and central government failed to come to a common ground, the government told the farmer leaders that the two parties can meet again on December 9 for another round of talks over the three farm laws.

According to reports, the Modi government has asked for some more time to come to a conclusion, to which the farmers' leaders have agreed.

"We said at the beginning of meeting that our demand is withdrawal of laws, don't want an amendment. We took a firm stand. Finally, we were told that the next meeting will be held on December 9. It seems govt will definitely roll back the laws," Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha told ANI.

After the meeting, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said, “Government will prepare a draft and give us. They said that they will consult the states too. Discussions were held on MSP too but we said that we should also take up laws and talk about their roll-back. Bharat Bandh (on 8th Dec) will go on as announced.”

Meanwhile, Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar has said, "The MSP will continue, there is no threat to it. It is baseless to doubt this. Still, if someone is suspicious then the government is ready to resolve it" "We can meet the day after tomorrow for another round of meeting."

Earlier today, the farmers also threatened to walk out of the meeting over the government's failure to present a decision on their demands. At the meeting with the Centre, farmers' leaders said, "We have material with us to last a year. We've been on road for past several days. If the govt wants us to stay on road, we've no problem."

"We do not want corporate farming. The government will benefit from this law, not the farmer," they added.