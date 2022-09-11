English
    Government's focus is to promote sporting culture at grassroots, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Interacting with sportspersons at Mavikala village here, Adityanath said the Centre and the state government was encouraging those who are choosing sports as their career.

    PTI
    September 11, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST
    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said a stadium could be built for every 10 villages to improve sports infrastructure across the state.

    He said the government is establishing open gyms and sports fields in each village to promote sporting culture at the grassroots.

    Interacting with sportspersons at Mavikala village here, Adityanath said the Centre and the state government was encouraging those who are choosing sports as their career.

    The prime minister himself meets sportspersons who bring laurels to the country and boosts their morale, he said.

    Adityanath arrived at the police lines in the district at around 10.35 am where he was welcomed by BJP leaders. From there, he travelled to Kisan Inter College in Mavikala village and interacted with sportspersons. Later, he inaugurated a health ATM at a community health centre.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 04:45 pm
