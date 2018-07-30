App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government working on e-commerce policy to help Indian firms compete with foreign players

A think tank has been set up by the commerce department, which includes companies such as Ola, Snapdeal, Makemytrip, Urban Clap and Justdial.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government will bring out a draft policy on e-commerce to help Indian businesses compete with major foreign players. Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu will meet with stakeholders in the industry to get suggestions regarding the policy before releasing it.

A member of the think tank informed that the government may look at policies which help Indian e-commerce entities compete with well-funded foreign firms, Economic Times reported.

The think tank, set up by the Commerce Department, includes companies like Ola, Snapdeal, Makemytrip, Urban Clap and Justdial.

The government wants to help domestic e-commerce entities without violating international trade agreements. It does not want to introduce protectionist or restrictive policies, keeping in mind US President Donald Trump's policies and retaliatory tariffs.

related news

In April, Prabhu had chaired the first meeting of the think tank, which was set up to decide a policy regarding multiple aspects of e-commerce like physical and digital infrastructure, regulatory regime, taxation policy, data flow, server localisation, intellectual property rights protection, FDI and technology flow.

In the April meeting, a task force was set up to come up with the draft policy. The task force has met thrice already. The meeting has led companies discussing their problems. MakeMyTrip has raised the difficulties faced by Indian companies in getting listed, while Paytm stressed on the importance of storing data locally.

An official claimed that the government is willing to make changes to aid Indian companies, but decisions may be delayed as the country is approaching election year.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.