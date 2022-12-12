 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Governments across world, forums lag behind in rulemaking for Big Tech: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Speaking at the India Internet Governance Forum (IGF) hosted by FICCI, Chandrasekhar further said the internet, which has been a force for good, has also increasingly begun to represent risk, user harm and criminality.

File image of Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Governments across the world and internet forums have lagged behind in rulemaking for big technology players for their innovations that can cause harm to society, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Speaking at the India Internet Governance Forum (IGF) hosted by FICCI, Chandrasekhar further said the internet, which has been a force for good, has also increasingly begun to represent risk, user harm and criminality.

"For too long governments of the world and indeed, IGF and most forums have lagged behind these big private platforms, big tech platforms in terms of the do's and don'ts and the rulemaking that are required.

"We treated them for very long as innovators and innovations rather than deal with them as innovations as well as those innovations potentially being able to cause harm and create other disruptions to society and people," Chandrasekhar said.

He said safety and trust are core issues for the government to address, especially because 1.2 billion Indians are going to use the internet.

"They are going to be the elderly, students, children, women, rural and urban. Therefore safety and trust online become very important policy duties on the part of the government to deliver to our citizens and of course accountability," the ministers said.