App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government withdraws sops to conventional battery vehicles under FAME

As per a notification by Heavy Industries Ministry, the incentives under the extended scheme from October 1 will be available only for registered vehicles.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government extended the first phase of the  Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME-India) scheme for promoting electric and hybrid vehicles by another six months till March 31, 2019 but has withdrawn benefits available to conventional battery vehicles.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that department of heavy industries (DHI) is likely to extend the first phase of FAME.

As per a notification by Heavy Industries Ministry, the incentives under the extended scheme from October 1 will be available only for registered vehicles.

Until now, electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers powered by conventional lead-acid batteries were eligible for incentives under FAME-I. However, these vehicles will no longer be able to avail sops from October 1.

related news

According to sources, the launch of FAME II, which was to take place on September 7, has been delayed as the prime minister's office (PMO) has sought reworking of the proposal to offer incentives of around Rs 5,500 crore.

Officials said the PMO is in favour of utilising most of the funds to encourage local manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, which form the core of electric vehicles, as India presently imports these batteries from China.

“It has been decided that the period of the FAME-India scheme be further extended for a further period of six months up to March 31, 2019 or till notification of FAME-II, whichever is earlier,” the ministry said.

It said the benefits of incentives available to conventional battery vehicles stand discontinued with effect from October 1.

"Incentives in the remaining period of the scheme shall only be available for registered vehicles. Henceforth, with effect from October 1, 2018, vehicles not requiring registration shall be excluded from the scope of the scheme irrespective of the type of battery," it said.

The phase I of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME-India) scheme was supposed to be implemented over a two-year period commencing from April 1, 2015. It was to be followed by the rollout of the second phase.

However, the first phase was extended thrice for six months each earlier and has now been further extended till March 2019 or till notification of the second phase.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 08:27 pm

tags #Business #FAME #India

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.