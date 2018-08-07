App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government withdraws FRDI Bill from Lok Sabha

The FRDI Bill sought to make an enabling law for creation of an independent resolution corporation to carry out speedy and efficient resolution of financial firms in distress, among others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nearly a year after introducing it in the Lok Sabha, the government today withdrew the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill following widespread concerns over certain provisions in the proposed legislation.

There have been concerns over the proposed 'bail-in' clause to resolve a failing bank and insurance cover on bank deposits. The bill was introduced on August 10, 2017 in the House and then referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament.

A proposal to withdraw the bill was today moved by Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan and was approved by the House. Last week, the Committee tabled its report and had agreed with the government's proposal to withdraw the bill.

The FRDI Bill sought to make an enabling law for creation of an independent resolution corporation to carry out speedy and efficient resolution of financial firms in distress, among others. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had informed the committee about various reasons for deciding to withdraw the bill.

The stakeholders, including the public, have raised apprehensions relating to the provisions of the FRDI Bill like the use of bail-in instrument to resolve a failing bank and the adequacy of deposit insurance cover, Goyal had told the panel.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #FRDI Bill #India #Lok Sabha

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.