Government will consider a PLI scheme for chemicals and petrochemicals: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the government will consider introducing a product-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the chemicals and petrochemicals sector.

"We will consider a product-linked incentive scheme for chemicals and petrochemicals. India 2047 aims to become energy independent and net zero carbon emission by 2070," Sitharaman said.

India is expected to achieve energy independence by adding more than 500 GW of non-fossil generation capacity.

She was speaking at the summit on 'Global Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hubs in India' organised by industry body FICCI.

The government so far has announced the 14 PLI schemes for sectors including telecommunication, electronics, white goods, textiles and pharma.

India's combined exports in 2022-23 (till September 2022) in this sector were at $9bn, 2% higher than the previous year. Imports in this sector have increased to $33.33bn.

According to the Finance Minister, the sector's significance can be measured by its production of 80,000 products. These directly impact many sectors of the economy including construction, packaging, textile and agriculture.

She said that the inverted duty structure under Goods and Services Tax (GST) may be hurting some manufacturers in this sector, but it must be analysed that correcting an inversion on an item may have collateral on some other line.

An inverted duty structure is when the GST rate on input products is higher than the final good.

She also said that the world is looking at an alternative destination for manufacturing in this sector where India stands a good chance.

India's contribution to speciality chemicals is at $32bn.

But the Indian industry must focus on adopting sustainable processes without which any joint venture with global giants in this sector will not be beneficial for them.

"Industry first must look at sustainability with the rapid shift to such technologies. Sustainability of products and processes is an important challenge for the chemicals and petrochemicals sector. Industry 4.0 needs to be adopted rapidly by them including a focus on skilling," she said.

Industry 4.0 is the next phase in the digitisation of the manufacturing sector, including data and connectivity analytics.