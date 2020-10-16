172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|government-to-soon-take-decision-on-minimum-age-of-marriage-for-girls-pm-5972141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government to soon take decision on minimum age of marriage for girls: PM

The prime minister said he has been receiving letters from women from across the country, asking about the report of the committee and when the government will take a decision on it.

PTI
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16 said the government will soon take a decision on revising the minimum age of marriage for girls after it receives report from the committee set up for this.

The prime minister said the girls' gross enrolment ratio in education has turned higher than that of boys for the first time in the country because of several efforts taken by the government in the last six years.

Modi was addressing a video conference after releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Close

"There is an important deliberation going on to decide what should be the ideal age of marriage for daughters," Modi said.

related news

The prime minister said he has been receiving letters from women from across the country, asking about the report of the committee and when the government will take a decision on it.

"I want to assure them, the government will soon take its decision after the submission of the report," Modi said.

In his Independence Day speech, the prime minister had announced that the government was deliberating on what should be the minimum age of marriage for women and has set up a committee to look into the matter.

Currently, the minimum age of marriage is 18 years for women and 21 for men.

Modi highlighted the efforts taken by his government in the last six years to fight against malnutrition.

The prime minister said his government has taken an integrated and holistic approach to deal with the challenge of malnutrition.

The government has adopted a multi-dimensional strategy to work on all those factors responsible for high malnutrition, he added.

The government has started National Nutrition Mission, Modi informed.

Highlighting other achievements, the prime minister said the government has built 11 crore toilets across the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission and has launched Jal Jeevan Mission to provide piped drinking water.

The government is also providing sanitary pads at Re 1 to poor women, he further said.

"Because of these efforts, for the first time, the gross enrolment ratio of girls in education is more than that of boys," Modi said.
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 03:01 pm

tags #PM Modi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.