App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government to retain up to 4 CPSEs in a strategic sector, to privatise others

This will be part of a new coherent Public Sector Enterprises Policy to be formulated to push reforms in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

The government on Sunday said there will be a maximum of four public sector companies in strategic sectors, and state-owned firms in other segments will eventually be privatised.

This will be part of a new coherent Public Sector Enterprises Policy to be formulated to push reforms in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters here while announcing the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.

Under the policy, a list of strategic sectors will be notified where there will be at least one and a maximum of four public sector enterprise, apart from private sector companies.

Close

In other sectors, CPSEs will be privatised depending upon the feasibility.

related news

"We would like to announce a PSE policy (as) a self-reliant India needs a coherent policy. All sectors will be opened to private sectors also.

"PSEs will continue to play an important role in defined areas. We need a coherent policy because sometimes you open up some sectors in piecemeal... Now we shall define the areas... where their presence will be impactfully felt," Sitharaman said.

"So government will announce a new policy which will broadly categorise strategic sectors and others. The strategic sector in which PSEs will be present will be notified and in those notified sectors, at least one PSE will be present while private will also be allowed to play their role in it," she added.

The sectors which get notified as strategic will have not more than four PSEs and the remaining ones will be either privatised, merged or brought under a holding company.

"Either they will be merged, or they will be brought together in such a way that they are only four or lesser. So there won't be mushrooming PSEs in those notified sectors," she said, adding this will also minimise administrative cost.

The policy to privatise public sector companies is expected to give a boost to the government's disinvestment programme.

The Centre has set a budget target of Rs 2.10 lakh crore from disinvestment in the current fiscal, of which Rs 1.20 lakh crore is expected from CPSE disinvestment.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 17, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Companies #CPSE #Nirmala Sitharaman #public sector

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COAI says disappointed that relief for telecom did not figure in economic package

COAI says disappointed that relief for telecom did not figure in economic package

Coronavirus pandemic | Beijing announces wearing masks outdoors not necessary

Coronavirus pandemic | Beijing announces wearing masks outdoors not necessary

Repatriation Flights on May 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation Flights on May 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.