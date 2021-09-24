Government to exit Hyderabad, Bengaluru airports: Report

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The government has decided to divest the stakes of Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports. With this decision, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will soon start exiting these joint venture (JV) airports, reported CNBC-TV18 citing sources.

According to the report, the aviation ministry has moved a Cabinet note seeking an in-principle nod to sell airports stakes. AAI has 13 percent stakes each in Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports.

For the stake sale, the aviation ministry will soon appoint an adviser on the evaluation process, the report said.

Earlier, the AAI board had cleared a plan to privatise 13 more airports in a first major asset monetization exercise by the government as part of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). The board has approved privatisation of six major airports-- Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Trichy, Indore, Raipur—along with seven smaller ones in Jharsuguda, Gaya, Kushinagar, Kangra, Tirupati, Jabalpur, and Jalgaon, according to sources

The aviation ministry is now working on a cabinet note on this, the report added.

On August 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Rs 6 lakh crore NMP. Under this, the government identified 13 sectors, including airports, which could monetise their brownfield infrastructure assets.

As per the NMP document, 25 major AAI airports are considered for monetisation over FY 2022-25. These airports include Udaipur, Dehradun, Indore, Ranchi, Coimbatore, Jodhpur, Vadodara, Patna, Vijaywada and Tirupati.

The total airport assets for monetisation account for 18 percent of the overall airport assets under management of the AAI. The total value of assets considered for monetisation is estimated at Rs 20,782 crore for FY 2022-25.

The AAI manages 137 airports, including 24 international airports, 10 customs airports, and 103 domestic airports. The AAI is a statutory body constituted by an Act of Parliament with the responsibility of creating, upgrading, maintaining, and managing civil aviation infrastructure both on the ground and air space in the country.