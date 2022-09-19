English
    Government to dangle carrots over farmers in bid to spur natural farming

    Natural farming, which skips chemicals and fertilisers, uses biomass recycling, and lays emphasis on mulching, use of cow dung-urine formulations, and periodic soil aeration

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    

    The government is gearing up to offer farmers sops for adopting natural farming such as financial help in buying good seeds and natural manure and marketing support for produce under a national mission that will launch soon, a senior government official told The Economic Times.

    The mission will help farmers adopt sustainable and cost-effective natural farming techniques, the official added.

    Natural farming, which skips chemicals and fertilisers, uses biomass recycling, and lays emphasis on mulching, use of cow dung-urine formulations, and periodic soil aeration. Certification of naturally produced agricultural commodities under the mission will also open up export opportunities, said the official.

    "The government is looking at giving farmers fiscal incentives to take up natural farming while facilitating backward linkages for them with gaushalas (cowsheds) for procurement of traditional manure," the official added.

    Natural farming practices have been discussed by the NITI Aayog and the agriculture ministry.

    In February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government's commitment to natural farming.

    "Chemical-free natural farming will be promoted throughout the country, with a focus on farmers' lands in five kilometre wide corridors along river Ganga in the first stage," she had said.

    In the next five years, the government plans to expand natural farming to two million hectares under the pilot project.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 12:17 pm
