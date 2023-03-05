 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government to come up with 58 quality control orders in next 6 months to stop imports of sub-standard goods

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) is working hard to promote manufacturing of high quality products in the country. ”Since 1987, only 34 QCOs have been issued.

The government will come up with as many as 58 quality control orders (QCOs) for products such as aluminium, copper items and household electrical appliances in the next six months, in a move aimed at containing import of the sub-standard goods and boost domestic industry, a senior government official said.

But now we are coming up with 58 QCOs in the next six months. The main objective is to stop import of sub-standard goods.

These mandatory norms will be for domestic and foreign players,” Joint Secretary in the DPIIT Sanjiv told PTI. There will be 315 product standards under these orders. The items, under these orders, cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) mark.