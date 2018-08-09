Government targets shedding 11000 railway posts, create posts in maintenance, operations

Ministry of Railways has given a target of surrendering 11,040 posts through work studies to 16 Zonal railways and utilising the same to create posts in maintenance and operations, the government said today.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said the Northern Railway and Southern Railway top the list with 1,500 posts each to be surrendered while the Eastern Railway with 1,100 posts and the Central Railway with 1,000 posts follow on the list.

"The Ministry of Railways has only given the targets for surrender of 11,040 posts through work studies to 16 Zonal Railways as a part of on-going rightsizing activity in the organisation for optimisation of man-power deployment.

"The surrender of posts will be utilised for creating matching money value posts required for maintenance and operation of new assets," he said.