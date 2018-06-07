App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government seeks explanation from Facebook over data sharing

The statement said the recent reports claiming that Facebook has agreements, which allow phone and other device manufacturers to access its users' personal information, including that of their friends without taking their explicit consent.

The government today sought an explanation from Facebook by June 20 on reports that it shared information of users with mobile device makers. Taking suo-motu note of reports, the IT Ministry has also asked for a detailed factual report.

"Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has sought an explanation from Facebook seeking a detailed factual report on the issue," an official statement said.

"The Government of India is deeply concerned about reports of such lapses/ violations," the statement said.

It said that in response to earlier notices about breaches of personal data relating to the Cambridge Analytica episode, Facebook had apologised and given strong assurances to the government that they would take sincere efforts to protect the privacy of users' data on the platform.

"However, such reports raise uncomfortable questions about the assurances made by Facebook," the statement said.

In case of data leaks to Cambridge Analytica, Facebook had admitted 335 people in India were directly affected through an app installation, and another 5,62,120 people were potentially affected as friends of those users.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 07:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Facebook #India #Technology

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

