Government schools in Jammu and Kashmir must install signboards with tricolour

Representative image

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed the heads of all government schools to install signboards with the national flag in the background, where the details of the institutes are to be mentioned.

The School Education Department of the Union Territory has also asked the institutions to adopt a ‘grey and white colour scheme for the buildings, reported The Times of India citing an official spokesperson.

The department has issued a Government Order (GO), directing all the heads of the institutions to install “signboards of a standard design with the tricolor in the background”, besides adopting the “grey and white colour scheme” for school buildings, the spokesperson told the publication.

According to the report, an officer of the rank of deputy director has been appointed to monitor the district-wise progress of schools in the adoption of the colour shades and installation of signboards.

The district-wise progress on this activity has to be completed by April 30 and the weekly report has to be submitted to the administrative department, the spokesman added.

The school education department has already drawn a format for the schools to submit the details of the progress on the directives, said the report quoting a senior official in the department.

Earlier in January, the UT government had made hoisting of the tricolour a must for all government buildings on Republic Day.

Jammu and Kashmir had its own constitution, flag and penal code, which were scrapped when its special status was canceled on August 5, 2019. The flag was later removed from the civil secretariat offices in Srinagar and Jammu. The red flag with a plough and three stripes is no longer in use.