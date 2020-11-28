PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of farmers, assures Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the protesting farmers that the Government of India is ready to hold talks, and has invited them on December 3 for discussion

Moneycontrol News
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 28 said the government was ready to hold talks with farmers, who are protesting against the recently passed farm bills, and urged them to shift their protest to a “structured place”.

“I appeal to the protesting farmers that the Government of India is ready to hold talks. Agriculture Minister has invited them on December 3 for discussion. The government is ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers,” Shah told ANI.

He said discussions can be held sooner, if farmers shift their protest to a structured place.

Close

“If farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 3 then, I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day,” he said.

related news

“At many places, farmers are staying with their tractors and trollies on highways in this cold. I appeal to them that Delhi Police are ready to shift you to big ground, please go there. You will be given police permission to hold programmes there,” he added.

'Delhi Chalo' explainer: What the farmers' protest is all about

Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September.

Farmer unions in Punjab and Haryana say the recent laws enacted at the Centre will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system. Over time big corporate houses will dictate terms and farmers will end up getting less for their crops, they argue.

Farmers fear that with the virtual disbanding of the mandi system, they will not get an assured price for their crops and the arthiyas - commission agents who also pitch in with loans for them - will be out of business.

Their key demand is the withdrawal of the three laws which deregulate the sale of their crops. The farmer unions could also settle for a legal assurance that the MSP system will continue, ideally through an amendment to the laws.
First Published on Nov 28, 2020 08:13 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Business #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Farmers protest

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.