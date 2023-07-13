Government promotes millet-based dishes for armed forces

Govt promotes millet-based dishes for the armed forces.

Rajnath Singh, Union Defense Minister, and Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), signed an MoU on July 13 to promote millet and healthy eating practices among the armed forces personnel and ensure the availability of safe and nutritious food.

To promote the health benefits of Shree Anna (millets), both the ministers also presented a book titled, 'Healthy Recipes for Defence'.

Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, and other senior MoD and MoHFW officials attended the signing ceremony.

As part of the MoU, Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh, Director General (Supplies and Transport) for the Ministry of Defence (MoD), and G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), signed on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This initiative aims to educate personnel about the nutritional benefits of millet by promoting diet diversity and millet-based food products.

Through the MoU, millet-based menus are expected to be introduced in messes, canteens, and other food outlets under the Ministry of Defence.

Among the benefits of this collaboration are the training of food handlers and chefs in mess canteens, canteens of the armed forces and other food outlets. In accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, there will be an emphasis on food safety and hygiene. The MoU aims to promote a nutritious diet, healthy food choices, and food safety among military families and the community at large.

A range of millet-based dishes is included in the book 'Healthy Recipes for Defense' published by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Under the Ministry of Defence, it will serve as a valuable resource for the canteens and food outlets.