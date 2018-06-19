Government partners with Google to tackle floods warnings

In an interesting development , the Union Water Resources Ministry has partnered with technology giant Google to generate flood warnings.

As per a report by One India, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has entered into an agreement with Google in order to effectively manage flood situations in India. Google has made remarkable progress in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and geospatial mapping.

CWC will be making use of these features and capabilities by Google to manage water resources, which will prove to be helpful in the field of flood forecasting and spreading the news among the masses regarding floods to ensure their safety. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for water resources, river development and Ganga Rejuvenation said that he hopes this new collaboration will help the government to track, monitor and take effective measures in case of a flood.

Under the agreement, CWC and Google will share their technical expertise in AI, machine learning, geospatial mapping and study of hydrological observations. The primary agenda of this agreement is to improve flood prediction system, the betterment of flood management and a cultural project to build an online exhibition of Indian rivers.

During the year 2016-17, the ministry had also launched 'National Hydrology Project', an ambiguous programme to improve the extent, quality and accessibility of water resources information. They intended to make a better decision support system for floods and basin level resource assessment, and also to improve the water resource management in the country. Earlier in 2017, CWC has resorted to rainfall based modelling and issued flood warnings on trial basis with three days lead time.