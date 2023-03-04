 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government okays launch of nano liquid DAP fertilisers; will benefit farmers: Mansukh Mandaviya

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO, which introduced nano liquid urea in 2021, on Friday announced that the government has approved the launch of its nano DAP fertiliser in the market.

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said the government has approved the launch of nano liquid DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser for the benefits of farmers and making the country self-reliant.

"After nano urea, the government has now given approval to nano DAP as well," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

He tweeted that this is one more achievement towards achieving self sufficiency in fertilisers.