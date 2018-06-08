Government of Maharashtra, Airbnb join hands to train 500 people under entrepreneurship programme

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has collaborated with community-driven hospitality company Airbnb to launch the tourism entrepreneurship accelerator programme under which 500 locals will be trained in the first phase.

The programme aims to drive economic growth in local communities by helping micro entrepreneurs in hospitality grow their business through four support areas such as training, enabling, access and promotion.

The programme would be launched first in the Elephanta village where MTDC and Airbnb will associate with gram panchayat and identify 35 homes and get aligned with Airbnb standards. Hosts of these homes would be the first set of entrepreneurs benefiting from this programme.

"Airbnb has committed to create 50,000 hospitality micro-entrepreneurs in India. The launch of the accelerator programme is a major steps towards realizing our commitment and Maharashtra is our lead partner in creating a progressive, sustainable tourism ecosystem in India," said Chirs Lehane, global head of policy and communications, Airbnb.

The training will be provided to identify destinations, homes and entrepreneurs and provide training for technology absorption, hospitality, financing and regulation and promotion. Airbnb has been sharing a portion of its earnings (commission) in Maharashtra with MTDC.

As per Lehane, there are 12 million empty homes in India. Airbnb has more than 30,000 listings on its India platform across more than 115 locations. The company recently tied up with hotel operators and aggregators to allow them to use Airbnb’s platform to market their properties.