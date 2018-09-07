App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government notifies sugar export quota to EU at concessional rates

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has fixed an export quota of 10,000 tonne of white/raw sugar to the European Union (EU) under a provision for a 12-month period beginning October.

The Director General of Foreign Trade has said it has allocated "a quantity of 10,000 tonne of raw and/or white sugar under CXL concessions to the EU for the period October 2018 to September 2019".

As per a provision of EU regulation, the release of sugar under this concession is subject to the presentation of a Certificate of Origin issued by the competent authority.

Availing the CXL concessions on export to the EU, traders can export sugar at relatively low or zero customs duty.

The certificate of origin would be issued by the additional DGFT, Mumbai.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 01:51 pm

