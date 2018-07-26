Government not spending enough on court infrastructure: CJI Dipak Misra

On Wednesday, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra openly denied the central government’s claim that sufficient funds were being sent for the improvement of Indian Court's infrastructure.

As per a report in by The Times of India, the CJI expressed his opinions about the serious lack of good quality infrastructure during the inauguration ceremony of a building inside the Delhi High Court complex. Initially, the need to improve court infrastructure and facilities across the nation was highlighted before Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad by the former chief justice of Delhi High Court and now, Justice NV Ramana of the Supreme Court. He also emphasised that digitisation and infrastructure remain important areas of concern for the government and court.

During the ceremony, Justice Ramana requested the government to provide facilities like Delhi High Court in other courts by calling for a national judicial infrastructure corporation. Prasad showed statistics to prove that his government had done the most to spend funds on infrastructure or appoint judges.

In his speech, CJI Misra said: "Hon’ble law minister has mentioned to you about thousands of crores spent on courts. I found that many people were clapping. I am not going to ask him what is the percentage allocation invested for judicial infrastructure.” CM Kejriwal showed his gratitude to the judiciary for keeping the legislature and executive on the correct path when they stray, also mentioning that "we owe a debt to the debt to the judiciary”. He said, “Landmark judgements in the past few months by Supreme Court has reaffirmed the faith of the public in the judiciary".

Along with Law Minister Prasad, the event was also attended by several political leaders like chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, lieutenant governer Anil Baijal and other Supreme Court judges.