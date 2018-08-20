App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government needs to make legislative amendments to strengthen credit

Delivering the key note address at the national banking summit organised by IBA and Ficci, RBI deputy governor NS Vishwanathan said there is a need to strengthen the credit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wants to strengthen the credit bureaus, but to do that the government has to make some legislative amendments, a top central bank official said today.

Delivering the key note address at the national banking summit organised by IBA and Ficci, RBI deputy governor NS Vishwanathan said there is a need to strengthen the credit bureaus but to do that some legislative amendments are needed.

"We have several measures in that direction (strengthening credit bureaus). Some of these are in terms of expanding the database database that credit bureaus require, certain legal amendments and that is a work in progress," he said without elaborating on the same.

It can be noted that telecom companies and power utilities have been demanding that their customers' payment history be shared with credit bureaus saying the definition of default has to be extended beyond the domain of pure financial sector alone.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 04:28 pm

tags #Economy #India #NS Vishwanathan #RBI

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.