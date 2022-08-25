Government mulling PLI for lab-grown gems, toys, bicycle

To encourage bicycle, lab-grown gems, and toy manufacturing in India, the government is planning to create production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, as per a report.

After the successful rollout of PLI schemes for 14 sectors, discussions are underway for the introduction of similar incentives for some more job-creating sectors, officials said, as quoted by the ET report.

"Talks to include toys, bicycles and lab-grown gems within the PLI umbrella are going on," an official told ET.

The extant PLI schemes have an outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore and aim to create 6 million jobs in the next five years. "Preliminary discussions are on with various stakeholders," said the report quoting the official.

The chemical, physical, and optical properties of lab-grown diamonds are the same as those of natural diamonds. Aside from jewellery, 5G networks, computer chips, and satellites use these materials.

India exported $1.3 billion worth of lab-grown diamonds in FY21, mostly to the US, Hong Kong, UAE, Israel and Belgium. "The export potential for lab-grown diamonds is huge as we are seeing great demand for these stones, especially from the US. A PLI scheme may help reduce the trade deficit," said an industry representative, as quoted by ET.

Under certain conditions, India's largest bank, State Bank of India, has formalized a policy to fund lab-grown diamond manufacturing operations.

"PLI schemes are welcome for the three sectors, especially since a large part of these imports are from China and other Asian countries, and this incentive will help bridge the disabilities being faced by domestic manufacturers," Bipin Sapra, partner, EY India, told ET.

In order to curb the import of cheap toys, especially from China, the Centre has already brought toys under mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards certification, and quality testing and raised the basic customs duty from 20% to 60%. The imports of dolls, wheeled toys, puzzles, video game consoles, and novelty jokes and tricks declined by 70.35% in FY22 to $110 million from $371 million in 2018-19, the report added.

