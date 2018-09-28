App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government more than happy to develop trade with South Asia: Suresh Prabhu

His remarks came while addressing a conference after the release of a World Bank report which said India has the potential to more than triple its trade with South Asia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said the government was more than happy to develop intra-regional trade with all the countries in South Asia.

His remarks came while addressing a conference after the release of a World Bank report which said India has the potential to more than triple its trade with South Asia.

He said the government will do everything possible to realise India's trade potential with countries in the region. The report pegs India's trade potential with countries in the South Asian region at $62.4 billion, from $19.1 billion at present.

The trade potential between India and Pakistan stands at $37 billion, according to the World Bank report. It said the continued political tensions and lack of normal trade relations between the two nations have cast a shadow over cooperation efforts within South Asia.

related news

"Just imagine there is someone next door waiting for that opportunity and we are not able to tap it, therefore, we will do everything possible," Prabhu said.

He said the Commerce and Industry Ministry was willing to engage with World Bank and will organise a small workshop. "I will direct my officers to take concrete action on this report to realise the (South Asia trade) potential," said the minister.

He urged the World Bank to explore the potential offered by services trade in the region.

Sanjay Kathuria, Lead Economist and Coordinator, South Asia Regional Integration, The World Bank Group, said in order to realise the benefits of proximity, addressing regional trade barriers was pivotal.

"Average tariffs on South Asia are double the world average and there was a lack of awareness among exporters regarding the partner country's regulations and standards. "This called for a proactive approach, led by India, to address information asymmetries and accelerate mutual recognition of standards," Kathuria said.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 07:30 pm

tags #India #Suresh Prabhu #trade

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.