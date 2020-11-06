Government may soon approve Metro Neo for suburbs and smaller cities: Report

The government is working on Metro Neo, a no-frills, low-cost system that will function in smaller cities or suburbs of larger cities.

The government might soon approve national standard specifications for Metro Neo, which is targeted at cities with a population of less than 10 lakh, The Indian Express reported.

"We are approving it. It will be beneficial, especially for smaller cities, as a cheap and no-frills Metro system," Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs told the publication.

The approval for the plan will enable state governments and urban local bodies to design proposals according to their requirements, officials told the paper.

Nashik in Maharashtra and Warangal in Telangana are among the cities that have pitched for Metro Neo systems, the report said.

Metro Neo costs about 25 percent than the regular Metro, and is less expensive than Metrolite which is about 40 percent of the normal cost, The Indian Express reported.

"It is suitable for places where the traffic demand is around 8,000 passengers one way in peak time," sources told the paper.

The trains on the Metro Neo systems are smaller and lighter than the regular Metro trains. Such trains function on rubber tyres but draw traction power from overhead wires.