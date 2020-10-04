Government may allow companies to procure COVID-19 vaccine for employees: Report

The Centre is planning to allow companies with "strategically important" businesses to procure COVID-19 vaccine directly from the developers for their employees, a move that will reduce the financial burden of the government.

"The plan to allow companies to secure vaccine doses is being considered because the government wants to ensure there is no disruption of key economic activities," officials told Hindustan Times.

The proposal, however, is yet to be cleared by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Office.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

If approved, India Inc will get a special window in a tightly monitored vaccine programme that aims to prioritise frontline health workers, patients with co-morbidities and senior citizens.

While the authorities are yet to make a decision on companies that will be allowed to buy vaccine doses directly, officials told the newspaper that the firms in key sectors like petroleum, steel, pharma, cement and coal might get the go-ahead.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"Their usage of vaccines will be under the overall centralised monitoring of the Union government and data on the vaccinations will be collected and stored by the Centre too," the official told HT.

Check out COVID-10 vaccine tracker for all the latest updates

The report said a large part of India’s vaccine plan would be funded by the state governments and would cost around Rs 50,000 crore.

Nearly 30 coronavirus vaccine candidates are under development in India, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said told Parliament during the recent monsoon session.

Three of these are in advanced stages of clinical trials, while four are in the pre-clinical development stage, Vardhan said in a reply to a question.

Here's a status update on 10 Covid-19 vaccines that are ahead of the pack

The Health Minister also said that if advanced clinical trials succeed, then the vaccine would be available by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 65 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the illness crossed 55 lakh on October 4.

The total recoveries have surged to 55,09,966, while there are 9,37,625, known active cases in the country, the data showed.