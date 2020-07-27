App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government launches 'Mausam' app for weather forecasts

The mobile application, 'Mausam', has been designed and developed jointly by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

PTI

Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday launched a mobile application which will provide city-wise weather forecasts, nowcasts and other warnings.

The mobile application, 'Mausam', has been designed and developed jointly by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Speaking at the event, Vardhan said huge financial investments are needed, at least twice the present budget, to augment observational networks, replace old ships and procure new computing resources.

Close

'Mausam' is available both on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store.

related news

The app will offer different services.

It will provide current weather information, including temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, for 200 cities. The information will be updated eight times a day.

It will also issue nowcasts, three-hourly warnings, for local weather phenomena and their intensity for about 800 stations and districts. In case of severe weather, its impact will also be included in the warning.

The app will provide weather forecast for the next seven days for around 450 cities in India. Weather information of the past 24 hours will also be available on the app.

It also has a system which will issue colour-coded alerts (red, yellow, orange) for all districts twice a day for up to five days to warn people ahead of dangerous weather.
First Published on Jul 27, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Harsh Vardhan #ICRISAT #IITM #IMD #India #Weather

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.