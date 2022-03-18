English
    Government land worth Rs 150 crore freed from grabbers in MP town

    The district administration has issued an order retaking possession of these land parcels, which were usurped by some people using fraudulent means and manipulating records, he said.

    March 18, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
    Representative image: Source: Reuters

    More than 100 hectares of government land worth over Rs 150 crore has been freed from clutches of the land mafia in Orchha, a tourist town in Madhya Pradesh Niwari district bordering Uttar Pradesh, a senior official has said.

    The district administration has issued an order retaking possession of these land parcels, which were usurped by some people using fraudulent means and manipulating records, he said.

    Collector Narendra Singh Suryavanshi issued the order on Thursday to get these tracts of land re-registered in government records. I have passed an order to retake tracts of land admeasuring more than 100 hectares and worth over Rs 150 crore and mutate them as that of government in official records, Suryavanshi told PTI.

    The collector said he passed the order after courts heard and disposed of cases related to these land parcels which were illegally occupied. They included land given to tribals on lease by the government free of cost to support their livelihood, he said.

    The collector asserted the drive against the land mafia will continue in the district.
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 11:14 am
