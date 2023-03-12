 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government issues heatwave warning in multiple cities: Here are some precautions to take

Moneycontrol News
Mar 12, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

The IMD previously said that this is happening because of persistence of certain weather conditions such as “strengthening of easterly winds, clear sky conditions and delay in setting time of sea breeze”.

Delhi and Mumbai both cities recorded season's highest temperatures today at 34.1 degree Celsius and 39.4 degree Celsius respectively. The India Meteorological Department predicts that this trend is going to keep up for the next few days as well.

The weather office in Delhi has forecast partly cloudy skies for March 13 with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to touch 16 degrees Celsius.

