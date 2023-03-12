Government issues heatwave warning in multiple cities: Here are some precautions to take

Delhi and Mumbai both cities recorded season's highest temperatures today at 34.1 degree Celsius and 39.4 degree Celsius respectively. The India Meteorological Department predicts that this trend is going to keep up for the next few days as well.

The weather office in Delhi has forecast partly cloudy skies for March 13 with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to touch 16 degrees Celsius.

The IMD previously said that this is happening because of the persistence of certain weather conditions such as “strengthening of easterly winds, clear sky conditions and delay in setting time of sea breeze”.

The department issued a warning for Mumbai city and the Konkan region on March 11 and urged people to follow necessary precautionary measures while heading outside.

Another state that started taking measures is Kerala where water kiosks on streets were set up, and an awareness drive was launched. Cold water, buttermilk and oral rehydration solution (ORS) would be kept as per requirement in these water kiosks, known as 'thanneer pandals" in local parlance, across the state.

Heatwave conditions can result in physiological strain, which could even result in death. To minimise the impact during the heat wave and to prevent serious ailment or death because of heat stroke, the National Disaster Management Authority has issued a list of dos and don'ts.





Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m

Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty. Carry water and avoid alcoholic and caffeinated drinks.



Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.



Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night.



Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently.



Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles



Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to re-hydrate the body.



If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.



In case a person is impacted by heatstroke, perform these precautionary first aid steps before taking them to the nearest health centre.

