App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government invites bids for outright sale of CEL

The department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from interested bidders having minimum net worth of Rs 50 crore as on March 31, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government Friday invited bids for sale of 100 percent stake in Central Electronics Ltd (CEL). The department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from interested bidders having minimum net worth of Rs 50 crore as on March 31, 2018.

The last date for submission of bids is October 21, 2018, as per the EoI floated by DIPAM.

The government had last year cleared a proposal for 100 percent stake sale in CEL through strategic sale with transfer of management control.

Incorporated in 1974, CEL is under the administrative control of Ministry of Science and Technology. The CPSE is wholly owned by the government and had a net worth of Rs 50.34 crore as on March 2017.

The government has budgeted to raise Rs 80,000 crore in 2018-19 from minority stake sale in CPSEs and strategic sale. So far this fiscal, over Rs 9,220 crore has been raised by divesting stake in state-run companies.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 03:58 pm

tags #CEL #DIPAM #Economy #India

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.