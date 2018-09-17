App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government hopeful of introducing draft data protection bill in winter session of Parliament

The draft bill moots seeking "explicit consent" for processing 'sensitive personal information' like religious or political beliefs, sexual orientation and biometric details.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is hopeful of introducing the draft personal data protection bill in the ensuing winter session of Parliament, a senior IT ministry official said.

The draft personal data protection bill was drafted by a high-level panel headed by Justice B N Srikrishna and following the submission of the draft bill and data protection report in July end, the IT ministry had sought public feedback on the provisions by September 30.

The draft bill moots seeking "explicit consent" for processing 'sensitive personal information' like religious or political beliefs, sexual orientation and biometric details.

The senior official, who did not wish to be named, told reporters that the ministry is hopeful that the legislation will be introduced in the winter session of Parliament, after taking into account suggestions and feedback received.

related news

Parliament is expected to convene for the winter session in November-December.

The draft bill and panel's recommendations suggest steps for safeguarding personal information, defining obligations of data processors as also rights of individuals, and proposed penalties for violation.

The areas covered by the recommendations include consent, what comprises personal data including sensitive personal data, exemptions which can be granted, grounds for processing data, storage restrictions for personal data, individual rights and right to be forgotten.

The draft of Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 restricts and imposes conditions on the cross-border transfer of personal data, and suggests setting up of Data Protection Authority of India to prevent any misuse of personal information.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 06:44 pm

tags #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.