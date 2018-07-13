App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 10:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Government forwards 69 names for High Court judges to Supreme Court collegium

The Law Ministry attaches IB reports about the candidates before forwarding the names to the SC collegium.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Law Ministry is learnt to have forwarded names of 69 candidates to the Supreme Court collegium for appointment as high court judges. According to established procedure, the high court collegiums send names of candidates shortlisted by them to the Law Ministry, which in turns forwards these to the SC collegium for a final call.

The Law Ministry attaches IB reports about the candidates before forwarding the names to the SC collegium.

The 69 names have been recommended by collegiums of 23 high courts.

Once the recommendations reach the SC collegium, it will take a final call and going by precedents, nearly 40 percent of the names recommended by high courts are rejected by it.

This year, 34 judges have been appointed in the 24 high courts.

In 2016, 126 high court judges were appointed, which the government claims was the highest since independence.

Average appointments of high court judges have been 86 per year.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 09:51 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.