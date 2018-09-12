App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government floated fresh tenders to buy 100 combat aircraft: Congress

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited signed an agreement with Swedish defence giant Saab for the supply of the aircraft, Prithviraj Chavan claimed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amid the Rafale deal row, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has claimed that the government last month floated international tenders to buy around 100 medium multi-role combat aircraft.

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited signed an agreement with Swedish defence giant Saab for the supply of the aircraft, Chavan claimed.

Speaking at a seminar titled 'Is Modi really guilty in Rafale deal?', organised by an NGO, the former Maharashtra chief minister said, "(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, in order to benefit his friends (industrialists) Anil Ambani and Gautam Adani, has started playing with the defence ministry."

"After Reliance Defence, for the Rafale deal, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited has been formed and it has signed an agreement with Sweden's Saab group for around 100 combat aircraft," Chavan said.

related news

He added that the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was to purchase 126 Rafale aircraft, but the Modi government signed an agreement to purchase 36 Rafale planes by paying Rs 1,000 crore more per aircraft.

"Considering the need for more Rafale fighter aircraft for the country, why only 36 aircraft are being purchased?" Chavan asked and sought a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the deal.

In 2000, the UPA government invited bids from various countries and then decided to purchase 126 Rafale aircraft 18 to be manufactured in France and the remaining 108 to be manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) the Congress leader said.

"However, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France in 2015, a new agreement for the purchase of 36 aircraft, costing more, was signed," he added.

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group has served legal notices to the spokespersons and leaders of the Congress party, asking them to cease and desist from levelling allegations against the Rafale deal.

Chavan later told mediapersons that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had "misinterpreted" former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan's letter on non-performing assets (NPAs) to the Parliamentary Estimates Committee and said during the UPA regime, the NPAs amounted to only Rs 4 lakh crore, which went up to Rs 11 lakh crore during the present National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 08:21 pm

tags #India #Politics #Prithviraj Chavan

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.