Government extends income tax return filing deadline to January 10

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has also extended the due date for filing annual return for FY20 under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, to February 28.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 06:57 PM IST

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has extended the due date for filing annual return for the financial year 2019-20 under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, to February 28.

The government has also extended the due date for furnishing Income Tax Returns for FY20 to January 10, 2021, and the date for declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme to January 31.

The ITR deadline extension is for those whose accounts are not required to be audited and who file their income tax return under ITR-1 or ITR-4 forms.

Additionally, to provide relief to small and middleclass taxpayers, the due date for payment of self-assessment tax has been extended to February 15, 2021.

“In view of the continued challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to outbreak of COVID-19, the Government of India further extends the dates for various compliances,” the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said in a statement.

Notably, this is the third time the government extended the deadline for filing ITR for FY20. The deadline was first extended from July 31 to November 30 and then to December 31, 2020.

TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #income tax return #India
first published: Dec 30, 2020 06:48 pm

