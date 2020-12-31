MARKET NEWS

Government extends deadline for FASTag toll collection till February 15

In a note to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Union ministry has said the NHAI can obtain any regulatory requirement needed for 100 percent payment through FASTags latest by February 15, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2020 / 04:20 PM IST
The previous deadline for FASTag toll collection was January 1, 2021.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on December 31 extended the deadline for 100 percent collection of toll charges through FASTags on national highways till February 15, 2021. The previous deadline was January 1, 2021.

The Nitin Gadkari-led ministry, which is aiming to make the cashless transactions a norm from the first day of 2021 for seamless movement of traffic through fee plazas, has also shared an action plan for the implementation of 100 percent e-tolling from January 1, 2021, onwards.

As part of the plan, the government has mandated to declare all lanes except one lane in each direction as FASTag lane.

Earlier in November, the ministry had issued a notification making FASTag mandatory by January 1, 2021 in old vehicles sold before December 1, 2017 through amendments in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Gadkari had on December 25 said FASTags will be mandatory from January 1, 2021.

Four banks together issued nearly 1,00,000 FASTags after its launch in 2016. In 2017, the number of FASTags went up to 7,00,000 in 2017 and over 34,00,000 by 2018.

The government has also made valid FASTag mandatory while getting a new third-party insurance through an amendment in FORM 51 (certificate of insurance), wherein the details of FASTag ID shall be captured. This shall be applicable from April 1, 2021.

Since December 1, 2017, FASTag had been made mandatory for all registration of new four-wheeled vehicles as per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. FASTags are being supplied by vehicle manufacturers or their dealers. For National Permit Vehicles, the fitment of FASTag was mandated since October 1, 2019.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Digital Payments #E-Tolling #FASTags #India
first published: Dec 31, 2020 04:20 pm

