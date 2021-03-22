English
Government exploring alternative sources for crude oil: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that India is in a comfortable position with respect to the supply of coronavirus vaccines

March 22, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Image)

In a bid to ensure a sustained supply of fuel, the government is planning to explore alternative sources to procure crude oil. The new supply chains would not impact prices, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

She said that the Centre and state governments must discuss the inflationary impact of rising crude and its impact on consumers and the economy.

While fuel prices have remained unchanged for the last 21 days, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 91.17 a litre and diesel Rs 81.47 a litre in Delhi. Prices stabilised after public outcry over record-high fuel prices, which have been witnessing an upswing since early this year.

The fuel prices are increasing because of the rising price of international crude oil and higher central and state taxes. During the pandemic, the central government had raised the excise duty on petrol to Rs 32.98 a litre from Rs 19.98.

On diesel, the government increased excise duty to Rs 31.83 a litre from Rs 15.83. Several state governments too had increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel during the same period.

"A government panel is monitoring food-related inflation to ensure that supply distortions due to seasonal changes or a change in crop patterns are being addressed," Bloomberg quoted Sitharaman as saying.

On the rising COVID-19 cases in India, Sitharaman said that the increase in infections is worrying for both the government as well as the private sector.

India on March 21 recorded 43,846 new coronavirus cases in a day,  the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130.

Sitharaman said that India is in a comfortable position with respect to the supply of coronavirus vaccines. "The government is planning to ramp up inoculations to address concerns over the upsurge in cases," she said.
TAGS: #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Mar 22, 2021 09:18 am

