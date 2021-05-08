Government exempts toll fee on vehicles carrying liquid medical oxygen amid COVID-19 crisis
This decision has been made keeping in view of the current unprecedented demand for medical oxygen in the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
May 08, 2021 / 07:29 PM IST
The user fee of vehicles involved in the transportation of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) has been exempted, the government said on May 8.
"In order to provide uninterrupted passage for tankers and containers carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) across National Highways, the user fee for such vehicles at Toll Plazas has been exempted," it said.
This decision has been made keeping in view of the current unprecedented demand for medical oxygen in the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
"Exemption of payment of user fee at the Toll Plazas will ensure faster movement of Medical Oxygen on the National Highways," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.
The Ministry also said adding that ensuring the timely delivery of Liquid Medical Oxygen to hospitals and medical centres is of paramount importance to save lives of patients critically affected by COVID-19.
Currently, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) already gives such vehicles priority passage to ensure seamless transportation of vehicles.
As per the government, instructions have also been issued by NHAI to all its officials and other stakeholders to assist the government and private efforts to fight the pandemic in helping them in pro-active manner.