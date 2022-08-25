Government exempts garment, hosiery sold loose or open from 6 key declarations

The government on Thursday said it has exempted garments and hosiery sold loose or open at the point of sale from six declarations, including 'best before use' and 'consumer care address'.

The consumer affairs ministry has brought amendments to this effect in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011, following various representations, it said in a statement.

Now, only four key information relevant to consumers are to be given, it added. They include maximum retail price; sizes with globally recognisable indicators along with details in metric notation in terms of centimetres and metres; and consumer care email ID and phone number.

Name and address of the manufacturer, marketer, brand owner and importer with "country of origin or manufacture' in case of imported products are also required to be given, the statement said. The changes to the rules have been done to ensure ease of doing business and reduce the compliance burden on industries without compromising the interest of consumers, it added.