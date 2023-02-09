 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government earnestly trying to resolve issues with France on Jaitapur nuclear power reactors: Minister

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

India has announced plans to construct six 1,650 MW nuclear power plants at Jaitapur in Ratnagiri which could become the nation's largest nuclear power site once completed with a 9,900 MW capacity.

A nuclear power plant (Source: Shutterstock)

The government informed Parliament on Thursday that it was earnestly trying to sort out with France the issues pertaining to the construction of 1650 MW nuclear power reactors in Jaitapur in Maharashtra.

"Much of the conflict of views on the two sides happened because of geopolitical reasons. We are, very earnestly, trying to sort it out and we are moving forward," Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh said in the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour.

He was responding to a supplementary question asked by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on the status of construction of nuclear power reactors in Jaitapur.

There are technical, financial and civil nuclear liability issues that both sides have to resolve.