Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government could issue bonds to make up for shrinking defence budget, says former defence secretary

Former Defence Secretary of India G Mohan Kumar said that "neglecting the private sector" was a fundamental mistake made by India.

Moneycontrol News
Archive image
Archive image

The Centre may issue bonds to make up for the lack of resources and contracting defence budget, former defence secretary G Mohan Kumar has suggested. He said the government's revenue is already stressed due to the coronavirus pandemic and increasing the budget may be "nearly impossible".

"The capital budget should be made non-lapsable so that there is certainty about the availability of funds for ongoing schemes. The government could even think of floating national defence bonds to augment resources," LiveMint quoted Kumar as saying.

Speaking about the Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Kumar said that India needs to get a "firm foothold in hi-tech areas" to become self-reliant.

Close

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Earlier in August, Defence Ministry introduced an import embargo on 101 military items to boost indigenisation of defence production. The embargo list comprises some high-technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) and radars, among others.

Kumar, who held the post of Defence Secretary of India between 2015 and 2017, said that India should have planned measures to become self-reliant years ago by "adopting a multi-pronged strategy".

"It is one thing to manufacture bullet-proof vests or electronic fuses but another thing to manufacture high-tech systems. The critical requisites are technology and ecosystem building. Till recently, even state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd did not think seriously about an ecosystem," Kumar said, as per the report.

He further said that neglecting the private sector was a fundamental mistake made by India.

While announcing the decision to introduced an import embargo on 101 military items, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had claimed that the decision will offer a "great opportunity" to the Indian defence industry to manufacture these items by using their own design and development capabilities.

Ministry of Defence has also bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 02:53 pm

