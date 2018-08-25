Government approves procurement of 111 helicopters for Navy at cost of Rs 21,000 crore

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.
In a major decision, the Defence Ministry today approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters for the Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crore, officials said. They said the ministry cleared procurement proposals worth nearly Rs 46,000 crore which included the acquisition of the helicopters.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 05:56 pm