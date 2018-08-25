App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government approves procurement of 111 helicopters for Navy at cost of Rs 21,000 crore

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Indian Navy Seaking helicopter | Seaking helicopters manufactured by the British aerospace company Westland Helicopters. It has an operational speed of 207 kmph and has a range of 1230 km. The helicopter has been part of the Navy since 1970s as the primary anti-submarine helicopter.
Indian Navy Seaking helicopter | Seaking helicopters manufactured by the British aerospace company Westland Helicopters. It has an operational speed of 207 kmph and has a range of 1230 km. The helicopter has been part of the Navy since 1970s as the primary anti-submarine helicopter.

In a major decision, the Defence Ministry today approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters for the Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crore, officials said. They said the ministry cleared procurement proposals worth nearly Rs 46,000 crore which included the acquisition of the helicopters.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.

"The DAC approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters for the Indian Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crores," said a senior official.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 05:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.