Government approves procurement of 111 helicopters for Navy at cost of Rs 21,000 crore

Indian Navy Seaking helicopter | Seaking helicopters manufactured by the British aerospace company Westland Helicopters. It has an operational speed of 207 kmph and has a range of 1230 km. The helicopter has been part of the Navy since 1970s as the primary anti-submarine helicopter.

In a major decision, the Defence Ministry today approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters for the Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crore, officials said. They said the ministry cleared procurement proposals worth nearly Rs 46,000 crore which included the acquisition of the helicopters.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.

"The DAC approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters for the Indian Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crores," said a senior official.